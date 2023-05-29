Muskogee police search for 2 missing 16-year-olds, says cases are unrelated

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for help in locating two missing 16-year-olds.

MPD posted both missing teens on their Facebook around the same time, but their Public Information Officer says the cases are unrelated.

Mylauna McHenry is 5' 6", weighs around 130 pounds, and has black hair and eyes. She was last seen near South 21st Street and Columbus Avenue.

Police say Aries Favors is around 6 feet tall, weighing about 120 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen near North 24th Street and Court Street.

If you have any information on McHenry's disappearance, MPD asks you to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 918-682-2677 if you would like to remain anonymous.

If you know anything about Favors' disappearance, police ask that you call Investigator Sgt. Poffel at 918-680-3125.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --