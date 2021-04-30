Muskogee police search for man who assaulted officer, escaped court hearing

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police are searching for a man who escaped his court hearing Friday afternoon.

According to the Muskogee County District Attorney's office, Cory Alan Rone fled the courthouse and assaulted a police officer.

The DA's office said a warrant for Rone has been issued for escape from lawful detention and assault and battery on a police officer.

Rone is suspected of driving a Gray Ford Escort. If you have information regarding his whereabouts, contact police immediately.

