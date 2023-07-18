Muskogee County Deputies search for person of interest connected to murder in Fort Gibson

Muskogee County Deputies are searching for a man who is a person of interest in a murder case.

The deputies responded to a murder around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near 2 Mile Rd and Mill Rd in Fort Gibson.

Deputies are searching for Joey Whorton. They describe him as 5'11" with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2018 Ford F-250 flatbed. The truck may be pulling a trailer with lawnmowers.

If you have any information regarding the location of Joey Whorton, please call Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office at 918-687-0202.

