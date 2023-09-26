Muskogee police asking for help locating a missing teen

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen.

16-year-old Sky Anderson was last seen on September 19 around 6:30 near Elgin Street and South 7th St.

Police say she is 5'11" approximately 125lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact Investigator S. Brown at (918) 680-3115.

