Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Muskogee police asking for help locating a missing teen

Sky Anderson
Muskogee Police Department
Sky Anderson
Posted at 4:33 PM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 17:37:08-04

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen.

16-year-old Sky Anderson was last seen on September 19 around 6:30 near Elgin Street and South 7th St.

Police say she is 5'11" approximately 125lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact Investigator S. Brown at (918) 680-3115.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7