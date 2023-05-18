Muskogee offers $10K moving incentive

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman says a new $10,000 incentive is enticing new workers to move to Muskogee.

Elaine Ealy became one of Muskogee’s newest homeowners after moving to town two months ago. She recently started her job at Union Pacific.

“I’m like 5 minutes away from my job, so I have easy access to get there if I need to be there, so it means a whole lot,” said Elaine Ealy.

She says the Ready.Set.Move Incentive really helped.

“It helped tremendously,” said Ealy. I didn’t even have to come up with any money down on the closing costs or anything. That took care of everything.”

Port Muskogee with help from the City of Muskogee Foundation provided $10,000 toward the purchase of Ealy’s home in city limits. Mayor Coleman says it’s all about attracting new people and keeping them in the city.

“We want people to work in Muskogee, but we also want them to live in Muskogee,” said Mayor Coleman. “This $10,000 incentive is going a long way toward making that happen.”

So far this year, they’ve awarded five $10,000 incentives. They have 15 more to give out by year’s end.

“We’re trying to build the complete live, work, play footprint,” said Mayor Coleman.

Dena Adams, who told Elaine about the incentive, says it’s a great benefit.

“It’s amazing because it’s not offered everywhere and we like to see people come to Muskogee, live in the city limits, and help us prosper,” said Dena Adams.

Elaine says she’s grateful to have her new job and to have some extra money in her pocket that would’ve gone toward her home.

“I can use that money that I have somewhere else, allocate it somewhere else so it helped out tremendously,” said Ealy.

To learn more about the Ready.Set.Move incentive, contact Darla Heller with Port Muskogee at darla@muskogeeport.com

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

