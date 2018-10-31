Muskogee Medical Center Authority votes to maintain lease agreement with Saint Francis

MUSKOGEE - The Muskogee Medical Center Authority unanimously agreed to maintain the current lease agreement with Saint Francis at a meeting Tuesday.

“We understand the value of local healthcare and take our role as guardians of the hospital seriously,” said Al Stevens, Authority Board of Trustees Chairman. “After thoughtful deliberation, the Board concluded it would be in the best interest of our community for the Authority to maintain our current lease with Saint Francis. The Board feels strongly about maintaining local oversight of the hospital, so our community continues to have access to quality care.”

Saint Francis has operated the hospital since April 2017 and leases it from MMCA.

