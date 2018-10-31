Muskogee leaders hope Highway 69 revitalization is coming

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- Many in Muskogee are wondering when the vacant buildings along Highway 69 will be cleaned up.

We went to work for you and city leaders tell us that the development of downtown Muskogee and Highway 69 go hand in hand.

There have been many new restaurants and businesses opening, which city leaders say allows investors to see the potential of moving into those buildings along the highway.

“Some of these buildings are old buildings and they have some character,” operations manager for Castle of Muskogee said. “There are a few that are really cute buildings, and it would be great to see the same entrepreneurial spirit that's happening downtown travel out to Highway 69.”

City leaders also say the success of a new QuikTrip near the Shawnee Bypass and Highway 69 shows investors that the city can handle larger business.

