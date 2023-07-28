Muskogee gathers for Hope Through Healing Trauma Informed Summit

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Those on the front lines are receiving the support and knowledge they need to provide compassionate care. The Hope Through Healing Trauma Informed Summit is a way for first responders, law enforcement officers, and educators to get tools to help the communities they serve.

“We’re all here for the same purpose and that’s to help this community,” said Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier.

While the Fort Gibson community hasn’t seen tragedy recently, the Muskogee County area and much of northeast Oklahoma has seen tragic situations. As first responders deal with these incidents, they’re getting tools to help them be more trauma informed.

“We’ve had so many community tragedies here and we’ve all rallied together to make our community better and I think continuing that momentum has been vital to improving the community,” said Lindsey Roberts.

Lindsey Roberts is the Director of Prevention at Neighbors Building Neighborhoods. The organization put on Friday’s summit for the third year in a row. About 400 people, including police officers, educators, and mental health professionals packed the Muskogee Civic Center.

“I’ve seen our student ministry grow,” said Taylor Otterbine. “I’ve seen lives change really because I have a proper understanding of hope and how to process trauma.”

Taylor Otterbine is a student pastor at The Brick Church. He’s seen first hand how the focus on mental health and a hope filled approach has changed the students he serves.

“It’s really important to understand how to have a conversation that bridges you to hope to not see people as a statistic, but a person with a story and an experience,” said Otterbine.

Through sessions on suicide prevention, tactical communication for law enforcement, and trauma training, the summit is providing valuable resources for the men and women on the front lines of the Muskogee county community.

“It makes all of us better and when it makes us better it makes the community better,” said Chief Frazier.

Ultimately, organizers say they hope people walked away from Friday’s event with local resources to solve local problems.

