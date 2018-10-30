Muskogee Garden of Lights now charging entry fee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- A major change to a holiday tradition has people talking in Muskogee.

For 25 years the Garden of Lights at Honor Heights Park was free, but this year officials are charging $5 per vehicle, $10 if you're in a larger vehicle, like a tour bus.

Crews put up 1.2 million lights on more than 40 acres of land in Muskogee.

The Assistant Director of Parks says with the previous method of only accepting donations brought in about $60,000 a year, which he says barely covers the upkeep of the lights.

"I think they’ll come whether it’s free or not because it’s such a spectacular show, it's from the top of the hill all the ay down and weaves through the park it’s beautiful," said Nancy McGreer, a resident of Muskogee.

The Garden of Lights runs from Thanksgiving to New Years Day. It opens each day at 5:30 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and closes at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

There is free admission on Mondays.

