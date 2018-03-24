Muskogee fire crews knock down apartment fire

Muskogee fire crews said one apartment unit caught on fire Saturday.

A viewer sent 2 Works for You video of the apartment unit.

Fire crews said someone was using a smoker and it caught the wall on fire.

Crews were able to knock it down and it did not spread to any other apartment unit.

