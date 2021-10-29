Muskogee deputy battling COVID-19 needs lung transplant

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee County deputy is in need of a lung transplant after spending months in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Lt. Skylar Green was diagnosed with COVID-19 in August. He's spent months in the hospital recovering, and now the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says he'll need to go out of state for a lung transplant.

"He's one of us. We're all a family here. He would've done the same thing. It could've been any one of us," said Deputy Bridgette Jackson.

Jackson has been spearheading the effort to support Green's family.

Back in August, the sheriff's office started selling blue bracelets to provide money for Green's family. Jackson says they've raised thousands of dollars with that effort.

"We just wanted him and his family to know that we were here and we're not going anywhere and throughout this whole process we're trying to help his wife and his kids and his mom," Jackson said.

Now, the sheriff's office is selling $20 t-shirts to raise money for medical expenses, travel expenses, and food.

They say it'll be a months-long journey to recovery for Green, but they're feeling positive about his progress and can't wait to welcome him back to the department once again.

"We've always been pretty optimistic or at least we try to be optimistic. So we're feeling really good about it right now to help his family in any way that we can," Jackson said.

Anyone who'd like to purchase a t-shirt can head to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Jackson says they also still have bracelets available to support the family.

