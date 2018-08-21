Muskogee County Sheriff's Office seeks help finding missing man

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. -- The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in locating a missing Oktaha man.

Gabriel Rodriguez left his home at around 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 15 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Rodriguez is 39 years old, is 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos.

He was last seen driving his white 2005 Chevy Impala with Oklahoma tag number CWV956.

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 918-687-0202.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: