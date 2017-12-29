Muskogee County mom arrested after giving birth to meth-addicted baby

MUSKOGEE CO.--A mother tests positive for meth after giving birth to her son in the hospital. According to court documents, her newborn baby is hospitalized for suffering withdrawals.

Muskogee Police say that Mary Davidson gave birth in November and tested positive for methamphetamine, benzos and opiates.

Court documents show that the cord blood stats for the baby were still pending at the time of the report.

Davidson has been charged with child neglect, which is a felony.

