Muskogee council passes medical marijuana ordinance

MUSKOGEE, Okla. - Muskogee’s city council passed an ordinance spurred by State Question 788.

Last week, 2 Works For You told you the City of Muskogee wanted to charge personal growers a licensing fee and place restrictions on where people could grow it on their property.

The ordinance primarily focused on the proper zoning guidelines commercial growing operations, warehousing and retailers.

Citizens were concerned over a draft proposal of the ordinance that included a $50 license for medical marijuana card holders who wanted to grow at home.

City officials stripped that section right before Monday night’s final vote by the council.

Medical marijuana advocates planned on fighting the personal growing license.

“They had put some restrictions on that that i just didn't think were either constitutionally or otherwise legally acceptable. so we really came up here prepared for battle,” said Johnie Tarkington.



That battle never happened.



"I think what we've done will put their concerns to ease. we've done this in a way that's the least intrusive. the least invasive and most fair and the most compliant with what the state through legislation and regulations has put through,” said Matthew Beese, Muskogee Deputy City Attorney.



"They want to ensure that what was voted on by the people is carried out by the municipalities. we want to do the same thing. i think because this is the sixth version of our final draft i would ask and kind of hope that people are aware that changes are constantly being made,” said Beese.



City council chambers filled with marijuana advocates prepared to fight Monday, but they feel a renewed faith in government.



"These towns that fear. we refer it to as 'reefer madness'. the 57 (percent who voted for sq788) will not remain silent,” said Billy Sanders.

“Us getting in on the beginning of this deal. the city saying,'we're going to embrace this.' it's like a rocket ship. we're going to do good,” said Tarkington.

Beese said the council will constantly be updating this ordinance to apply with the law, especially when the state legislature goes into session and makes its changes too.



