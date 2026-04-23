MUSKOGEE, Okla. — City leaders in Muskogee approved a debris cleanup plan following an EF-1 tornado that caused significant damage across parts of the community.

During a special city council meeting on April 22, officials discussed declaring a local emergency, but instead moved forward with a plan to help residents clear storm debris.

WATCH: Muskogee approves tornado debris cleanup plan

Muskogee approves tornado debris cleanup plan

For Jennifer Hollingshead, the damage to her home has been severe.

“Our roof is destroyed, we have damage on every angle of our roof,” Hollingshead said.

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She said the storm left shattered glass throughout her home and water leaking inside, creating ongoing challenges as she begins the recovery process.

Hollingshead attended the meeting, asking city leaders for more assistance as residents work to clean up.

Mayor Ryan Lowe said the city was focused on helping those impacted.

“We worked together today, and the end result is that we’re going to take care of the citizens of Muskogee, Oklahoma,” Lowe said.

Under the plan, city staff will begin debris pickup in the Grandview 7 area starting April 23 through May 11. Residents are asked to place storm debris at the curb and separate materials into two piles: building materials, such as shingles, and natural debris, such as tree limbs.

Residents outside the Grandview 7 area can still request debris pickup by contacting public works.

Hollingshead said the city’s decision was an important step for the community.

“This is definitely a very good step in the right direction,” Hollingshead said.