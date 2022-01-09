Muskgoee's 6th & 7th grade academy moves to virtual Jan. 10th

MUSKGOEE, Okla — Muskogee Public Schools announced the 6th and 7th grade academy at Ben Franklin will transition to virtual learning on Monday, January 10th, 2022.

The district said they made the choice to move to virtual learning due to lack of coverage of classes due to staff absences.

District officials will post updates on the Muskogee Public Schools website, they want to keep families informed regarding a return to in-person learning.

For more information, families should contact the main office at 918-684-3870.

