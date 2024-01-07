Muscogee Nation inaugurates 23rd Session

TULSA, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation inaugurated Principal Chief David Hill and Second Chief Del Beaver in a ceremony held at River Spirit Casino Resort on Saturday.

As Chief Hill enters his second term, he celebrates the triumphs from the first: strengthening tribal law enforcement, tackling a pandemic and expanding healthcare with cutting-edge technology.

"We purchased the Council Oak Comprehensive Health Care Center in Tulsa, becoming one of the only tribes in the country to offer robotic surgeries," said Chief Hill. "Our newest hospital in Tulsa even houses the most extensive collection of Muskogee art worldwide."

The artistic accomplishments don't stop there. Sterlin Harjo, the creative force behind "Reservation Dogs," shared his appreciation for the nation's support, "They were there for us and helped us every step of the way. We brought a lot of money into this state. It's the most successful TV show that has ever happened in this state."

From creating art to shaping futures, the nation says it's also making moves in tribal sovereignty. In this next term, Chief Hill says he's committed to strengthening his nation's grip on its land and rights.

Other plans include harnessing alternative energy and making sure tribal members have the same opportunities as everyone else. "Improving internet access will promote everything from economic growth to education and quicker access to government services," said Chief Hill.

Standing firmly beside him is Second Chief Del Beaver. He says the last four years were challenging but fruitful, and he looks forward to the next four. "We had weaknesses. We had some infrastructure issues that we didn't know. But it also showed our strengths. Without a doubt, our strengths were our people," said Chief Beaver.

Jessica Burgess, a citizen of the Muscogee Nation, came to celebrate the nation's traditions and find out what's in store for the future. "Just a new time period of chiefdom and presidency. I'm very proud to be here and very proud to be part of this tribe."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

