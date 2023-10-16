Muscogee Nation Department of Health hosts Pink Party

TULSA, Okla. — The Muscogee Creek Nation Department of Health hosted its 21st annual Pink Party.

The event is to raise awareness of breast cancer and honor breast cancer survivors.

Shawn Terry, the secretary of health for Muscogee Creek Nation says, “Breast cancer screening is going to be at the top of our list as to one of the accomplishments we want to focus our strategic planning around.”

He says breast cancer screenings for native American women are crucial.

“Native American women have one of the highest rates of breast cancer than any population.”

That’s why the tribe’s department of health is hosting an event to raise awareness - teach women about the importance of annual mammograms – the process of getting one and waiting for results - and the next steps once their screening comes back.

This is one of the Nation Department of Health’s biggest events of the year, if not the biggest.

There was a fashion show and a variety of vendors.

Sunny Hammer with the Muscogee Department of Health says this event also gets the word out about the services the Department of Health offers.

Organizers say the event has grown so much over the years, there used to be around 80 people who would go and this year there were about 500.

