Murder charges filed in north Tulsa house fire that left three dead

TULSA -- Murder charges have been filed in connection with a house fire that left three people dead in north Tulsa.

Three charges of first-degree murder and one charge of first-degree arson were filed against Andrew Conard and Keenan Burkhalter (aka Davis).

Both are convicted felons. Conrad has a previous record for firearms convictions and records show Burkhalter was sent to prison in 2014 for a Washington County burglary and drugs conviction. He currently is on probation in the case. He was released from prison in September.

"I just hope they know we’ve been working," Sgt. Brandon Watkins said. "We’ve been working for them. We’ve been trying to get justice for them and that kid and those two people. And our goal is to make sure they get the complete justice that they deserve."

Detectives spent several hours interviewing Conard but says they're still working to figure out why.

Police say the fire was set intentionally at 606 E. Seminole Pl. early Oct. 14 to cover up the murders of two men and a young girl.

According to the ME, the victims are Hosea Fletcher, who was identified at the scene, Ramon Marquis Brown, 27, and Maziah Brown, 7.

Police say all three were shot before the house was set on fire.

The ME report said each of them had smoke in their lungs, meaning they were alive at the time the fire broke out.

