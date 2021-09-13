Murals in Tulsa: Taking in the city's outdoor artwork

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is home to countless creative minds that regularly showcase their abilities for everyone to see.
Throughout the city, people can find large murals painted on iconic buildings and corners.
2 News Oklahoma is putting together a look at some of the Tulsa area's most popular murals.
Visit our local murals page here.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter