Murals in Tulsa: Taking in the city's outdoor artwork

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is home to countless creative minds that regularly showcase their abilities for everyone to see.

Throughout the city, people can find large murals painted on iconic buildings and corners.

2 News Oklahoma A collection of murals found in the Tulsa area.

2 News Oklahoma is putting together a look at some of the Tulsa area's most popular murals.

Visit our local murals page here.

MORE >>> Photos: Tulsa Murals

2 News Oklahoma A collection of murals found in the Tulsa area.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --