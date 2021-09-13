Watch
Murals in Tulsa: Taking in the city's outdoor artwork

A collection of murals found in the Tulsa area.
Posted at 10:58 AM, Sep 13, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is home to countless creative minds that regularly showcase their abilities for everyone to see.

Throughout the city, people can find large murals painted on iconic buildings and corners.

2 News Oklahoma is putting together a look at some of the Tulsa area's most popular murals.

Visit our local murals page here.

