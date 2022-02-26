Multiple PSO crews working to restore power for Tulsa residents

TULSA, Okla — Thousands of Tulsa residents are currently without power due to transmission line issues.

Wayne Green with The Public Service Company of Oklahoma said "our crews are working to restore power safely and quickly".

Just after 11:00 a.m. the number of outages dropped from 6,717 to 4,605 as crews brave the frigid weather.

According to the PSO outage map, the estimated time of repairs for major areas is 12:30 p.m.

