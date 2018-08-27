Multiple departments battle Locust Grove building fire

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. -- Multiple fire departments are battling a building fire in Locust Grove on Monday afternoon.

Officials said the fire started at an unoccupied building, and then spread to another unoccupied building and an occupied.

Officials said the fire is mostly out.

