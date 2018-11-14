No injuries after home explosion in Mayes County

CHOUTEAU, Okla. - Mayes County Emergency Management officials said they are assisting multiple fire crews with an explosion near Chouteau.

Officials said the explosion occurred at a home near Pryor Creek Road and Highway 412 at the Pryor Creek cottages residential area.

Officials said the homeowner was not home during the explosion, and was not injured. No injuries were reported.

Chouteau Fire, Pryor Fire, Mayes County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the explosion, emergency management officials said.

Fire crews are working to put out hotspots.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the blast.

