Multi-million dollar renovations complete at Don Thornton Cadillac

TULSA, Okla. — Don Thornton officially cut the ribbon on their multi-million dollar renovated building on Thursday.

The updated building features an expanded showroom, new infrastructure for the electric vehicles and upgrades to most of their amenities.

The dealership made plans to help improve customer experience and make the car buying process smooth and easy to navigate.

The Thornton family spans generations, being in Tulsa for more than 50 years. Family members told 2 News they continue to invest in the Tulsa community as they grow.

Don Thornton worked his way up from being a car salesman to an influential figure in the car dealership industry. His work earned him Times Magazine recognition for being a top ten automobile dealer in the nation twice.

Thornton moved into selling Lexus cars after selling his Ford dealership in 1997. In his sixties, Thornton did not slow down purchasing five additional dealerships featuring multiple car brands.

The Cadillac dealership expansion continues the legacy he worked hard to build. Thornton passed away in 2021, but the mission for his brand continues to honor his trajectory.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

