'Moving Forward' safe place working to help Tulsa residents

TULSA, Okla. — A new center that recently opened in Tulsa is providing services to those who need help.

It's open to the public, and most services are free at "Moving Forward" where people can come to decompress, get motivated, or just talk to someone who can help.

The center’s mission is to be a place where people can stop by and talk to someone who cares, but it's not like your typical crisis center or counseling office.

"We wanted the lobby to be a place to chat," says the facilitator, Dr. Matt Crain. "We wanted people to be able to drop in. We'd never ask anyone to fill our pages and pages of applications or show insurance or history, or any of those kinds of things."

The center opened in August, and Crain says more than 300 people have already walked through the doors. He says a lot of the people who have stopped by just needed someone to talk to, as they were struggling with typical life challenges. But he says the most common reason people stop in, is because they're struggling with grief and loss. Especially after the pandemic.

"Now a few months later, they are going 'why am I so bummed out?'" says Crain. "And they aren't making the connection that all the things we used to do around death were really helpful to us, and so you need to do something."

"Moving Forward" offers grief check-ins, meditation classes, and new dad classes for men about to become fathers. Carbondale Church of Christ helped open the center and volunteers from the church help keep it going. Crain says anyone can stop in at any time, regardless of their faith.

"We have our roots in our faith, but we know we are going to help people that don't share those things, and that's not required. So this is for the general public."

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --