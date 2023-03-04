Watch Now
Motorcyclist in the hospital after an accident on I-244

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 5:04 PM, Mar 04, 2023
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A motorcycle accident on Saturday afternoon left the driver in hospital in critical condition.

Police say while taking the exit ramp to Utica Avenue the driver, Anthony Henry, lost control going too fast on the ramp. Henry hit a fence, a guardrail, and a sign.

Henry is in the hospital with injuries to his head, arms, and legs.

