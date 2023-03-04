Motorcyclist in the hospital after an accident on I-244

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A motorcycle accident on Saturday afternoon left the driver in hospital in critical condition.
Police say while taking the exit ramp to Utica Avenue the driver, Anthony Henry, lost control going too fast on the ramp. Henry hit a fence, a guardrail, and a sign.
Henry is in the hospital with injuries to his head, arms, and legs.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter