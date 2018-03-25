Motorcyclist hits tree, survives

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. - Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 21-year-old motorcyclist hit a tree and survived.

Troopers said Dakota Collins was riding westbound on Ear Bob Road, which is seven miles south of Locust Grove, when he attempted curve, lost control and hit a tree.

Collins was transported to St. John Hospital in good condition, troopers said.

Troopers said an unsafe speed was the cause of the accident.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: