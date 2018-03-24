Motorcyclist ejected in wreck, survives

A motorcyclist was ejected after crashing his bike Saturday - just five miles east of Chouteau - and survived.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Troy Vincent, 46, was riding westbound on the Cherokee Turnpike when he departed the roadway. Vincent was ejected 27 feet.

Vincent was transported to a Tulsa-area hospital in good condition.

