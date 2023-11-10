Motorcyclist dies after crash near 61st and Peoria

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near 61st and Peoria Tulsa Police Department said.

The driver of the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Peoria and lost control of the bike.

He slid into oncoming traffic and a PT Cruiser traveling northbound ran him over.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

TPD said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

