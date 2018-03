1 killed on Highway 169 after motorcycle crash

TULSA -- One person was killed on Highway 169 northbound after a crash between 51st and 61st in Tulsa.

Officials said a motorcyclist, who was 72 years old, was killed in the wreck.

Officials said the motorcyclist noticed that traffic ahead of him had come to stop, when he slid across traffic and struck a concrete barrier.

Officials said the driver of a truck tried to swerve to avoid hitting the motorcyclist but was unable to get out of the way.

According to the preliminary investigation, the truck driver does not appear to have committed any traffic violations in the wreck.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: