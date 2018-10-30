Mother Road Market set to open Nov. 2

A new dining and entertainment concept is almost ready to open along Tulsa's historic Route 66.

The Mother Road Market at 11th and Lewis is taking small business entrepreneurship to a new level with an indoor restaurant scene.

There are about 17 different places from where you can order food and shop..

"My hope is that private development starts to see the impact that having an entertainment district along Route 66 can have," Elizabeth Frame Ellison of the Lobeck-Taylor Family Foundation said.

The Mother Road Market opens to everyone on Friday.



