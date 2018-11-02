Mother Road Market opens today on Route 66

The newest business along Route 66 in Tulsa officially opens Friday at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Mother Road Market at 11th and Lewis is taking small business entrepreneurship to a new level with an indoor restaurant scene.

There are about 17 different places from where you can order food and shop.

Tulsa’s first “food hall is the effort of the Lobeck-Taylor Family Foundation, let by founding board members Kathy Taylor and Bill Lobeck.

Click here for a list of all the restaurants at the market.

