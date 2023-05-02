Mother of Okmulgee County victim remembers Brittany

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — The community is reeling after seven bodies were found in a home in Okmulgee County.

The investigation is ongoing, and the families want answers.

2 News Oklahoma talked to the mother of victim Brittany Brewer. She turned 15 years old the week before her murder.

Photo provided by Brittany's mother

“She was taken away too soon by someone so cruel. I just don’t understand why,” said Malaina Schabell, her mother.

Through tears, Schabell remembered her daughter.

“She was just very outgoing and very tenderhearted and lovable, and she was just full of life,” she said, a bright girl with a beautiful smile taken from this world too soon.

“I knew something was wrong because she always responds back to me. She always answers my phone,” she said.

Schabell told 2 News she video chats with her daughter every weekend when she doesn’t hear from her. She was worried.

“Sunday came... I still never got any response from her, and I thought it was a little odd that she hadn’t called me yet,” said Schabell.

“I had a bad feeling about something, but I didn’t know what it was about.”

And then her worst fears came true when she learned her daughter was dead.

“I still feel like it’s all just a bad dream that’s not real, and I know it is, and I know I need to face it, but at this moment, I can’t,” she said.

Schabell said though she lives in Texas, Brittany was her best friend.

“We had an amazing bond. She called me all the time to talk to me just to talk to me about anything and everything,” she said.

She saw her just days ago, on April 23rd, after celebrating her 15th birthday.

She didn’t realize it would be her last to see her daughter alive.

“Why did you have to do it to my baby? Why? I don’t understand why so much hatred. You made your choice of what you’d done. You chose to do what you did. You have to face the consequences. Why take an innocent life?” she said.

Her mother said Brittany wanted to be a teacher when she got older. Her parents and brothers and devastated and in shock over her death.

