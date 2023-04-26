Mother charged after body of 2-year-old Oaklee Snow found in abandoned building

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The case of the missing 2-year-old from Cromwell, Okla. saw a devastating end this week.

Oaklee Snow has been missing since January when her father said she and her brother were taken from his house in Cromwell. The father told police Madison Marshall, Oaklee's mom, and Roan Waters took the kids and were heading to Indianapolis.

A search for the kids spanned several states, including Oklahoma, Indiana, Colorado, and North Carolina.

On March 3, Waters was arrested in Colorado on an outstanding warrant. Investigators believed Waters and Marshall were staying together, but Marshall and the kids were nowhere to be found at the time.

During the investigation, Oaklee's brother was found and returned to his father.

Investigators tracked Marshall to North Carolina, where she was arrested and brought back to Indiana. During interviews, Marshall said Waters killed Oaklee and that they moved her body to Indiana in February.

Oaklee's body was ultimately found in a dresser drawer in an abandoned structure in Indiana.

“As parents we have a duty to protect our children. Not only did these two individuals fail to live up to that responsibility, but the allegations in the probable cause affidavit indicate that Oaklee suffered a horrific death and an abandonment that diminished the dignity that any child deserves,” Prosecutor Mears stated.

Waters is facing multiple charges, including murder. Marshall is also facing multiple charges, including two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and assisting a criminal.

“This case is one of the most challenging types of cases for a community and for our investigators, said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. “I want to thank the hard work the IMPD Missing Persons Unit detectives put into this investigation. When they learned there was a chance Oaklee Snow may have been in Indianapolis, detectives put in a tremendous amount of effort into locating her. I want to also thank all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted in this investigation, both in Indiana and across the country.”

