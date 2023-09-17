Watch Now
Mother and two children found dead at Kansas motocross track

Posted at 6:34 PM, Sep 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-17 19:57:16-04

TULSA, Okla. — The McPherson County (KS) Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday that three people from passed away at the Inman Motocross track in Inman, Kansas.

Family of the victims say Felecia Richey and her two boys, Tison and Bentley, were the three who died. It is believed carbon monoxide poisoning may have been the cause.

There has been a Gofundme set up for Jason Richey Jr., Felecia's husband, and his three-year-old son, if you wish to help, you can donate to the family's Gofundme here.

