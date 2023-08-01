MOST WANTED: Tulsa police search for man charged with robbing man at bar

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for the week's most wanted suspect.

Juan Martin is accused of robbing a man at a bar near 71st and Memorial on July 7.

Police said Martin's co-defendant Alesia Beckman met the victim on an app and invited him to the bar. When the victim arrived, Beckman and Martin robbed the victim in the parking lot, taking his wallet, phone, and ransacking his vehicle.

Beckman was previously arrested and has since been let out on bond.

Anyone with information on Martin's whereabouts is asked to call 918-596-COPS. Rewards are paid for information that leads to an arrest.

Police ask that you reference case 2023-032214.

