Most wanted man sought on murder accusation

TULSA -- The most wanted man in Tulsa is being sought on a murder resolution.

Larry Walker, 27, is currently wanted on accusations of first-degree murder, gang-related offenses, shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a former convicted felony.

He was described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds.

Walker will be held without bond when and if he is caught.

Anyone with information about Walker's whereabouts is asked to call police at 918-596-COPS.

