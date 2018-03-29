Most wanted man sought on first-degree rape accusation

TULSA -- The most wanted man in Tulsa is being sought on an accusation of first-degree rape.

Arthur Thomas, 28, was described as being at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

Thomas will be held on a $50,000 bail if and when is captured.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Tipsters may be eligible for cash rewards.

