Most Tulsa parks reopen after storm debris cleanup

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced Wednesday that most city parks are reopen after storm crews clean up debris.

Following the storm that brought 100 mph winds to Tulsa and surrounding counties the city's parks closed after suffering immense damage to trees and landscapes.

In the initial aftermath of the storm, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced the city park's closures due to the damage. He stated that the parks would reopen as soon as crews could clean up the debris. That day is finally here for most Tulsa parks!

The City said that most Tulsa parks including popular Mohawk and Woodard parks are open. They said the storm created an estimated $2.4 million in damages with 111 parks affected by debris.

The City of Tulsa's Parks Director Anna America thanks the crews for their hard work. “Last month’s storm caused extensive damage to our parks, widespread throughout the city. Thank you to our city crews for their work on this massive cleanup, and to the volunteers who have joined with us to help. This cleanup effort is still ongoing.”

Cleanup is still underway at some parks with various levels that need to be completed. The storm also damaged city facilities that may take longer to fix.

