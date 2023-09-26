Morris Elementary receives national recognition for health

MORRIS, Okla. — Morris Elementary has been named one of the healthiest in the nation by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation — the only one in Oklahoma to make the list.

The non-profit evaluates schools based on nine topic areas pertaining to physical, mental, and social health of students and staff.

Physical education teacher, Whitney Tucker, said Morris earned distinction in three of the areas. She said their vision is to achieve all nine.

"The best part about that is that we know there's room for us to grow," said Tucker.

Students celebrated the accomplishments with a pop-up planetarium, scavenger hunt, and riding a bicycle that blends smoothies.

Kelli Baker, School Counselor at Morris Elementary, says the have a daily assembly with positive affirmations.

"We want our kids to know that they are loved, they are cared about, and that they matter," said Baker.

The school also has therapy dogs that roam the campus.

