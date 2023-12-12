More than two dozen cars in Glenpool broken into overnight

Watch Now
Posted at 7:42 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 20:42:33-05

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The Glenpool Police Department is investigating more than a dozen car break ins overnight on Dec. 10 to Dec. 11.

GPD said they responded to multiple car break ins near the neighborhood including Eden South, Glendale Acres and Rolling Meadows.

Police are searching for three people of interest connected to the break ins. GPD is asking people who may have cameras or footage of the incidents please send them to the evidence submission portal.

GPD provided tips on how to keep you car safe and report incidents in a Facebook post.

