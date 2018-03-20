Monument removed outside Lee Elementary

TULSA -- A monument was removed outside of Lee Elementary Tuesday morning.

The stone pillar reads "Lee School In honor of Gen. Robert E Lee Sept. 18, 1918."

Tuesday, crews cut it out of the sidewalk and rolled it away.

The Tulsa Historical Society said they hope to get the monument to add to their artifacts.

The school name has been the subject of scrutiny after white supremacists protested the removal of a statue of Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Lee was a Mexican-American War Veteran and Confederate General during the Civil War.

Tulsa Public Schools voted on March 15 to change the name of Lee Elementary.

It is one of several schools whose namesakes' actions have come under fire.

So far, school officials have not decided on what to name it.

The future of the names of Chouteau Elementary, Columbus Elementary and Jackson Elementary have not been decided.

