'Monopoly: Tulsa Edition' unveiled

TULSA, Okla. — Hasbro revealed the official "Monopoly: Tulsa Edition" in an event with city officials on Wednesday.

After announcing of the new game in February Hasbro asked Tulsans to submit suggestions for what could be on the board.

The reveal shows the game features landmarks such as the Tulsa Driller and Gathering Place but excludes others like the Philbrook and BOK Center. Also included in the game are local businesses and schools.

Hasbro said the game garnered the record number of suggestions for the company.

KJRH

Some familiar pieces are in the new game. The movable tokens remain the same as the originals featuring the shoe, wheelbarrow, boot, boat, dog, cat and thimble.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum shared his excitement for the new game along with Mr. Monopoly in a Facebook post.

Some local businesses will sell game at events or in stores.

These businesses include:



Arvest Winterfest

Cain's Ballroom

Discovery Lab

FirsTitle & Smith Brothers Abstract

Food Bank of Eastern OK

Israel Diamond Supply

Juniper Restaurant

Life Senior Services

Outsiders House Museum

Shady Keys

Tulsa Area United Way

Tulsa Zoo

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

