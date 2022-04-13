Money-saving tips to combat inflation

TULSA, Okla. — Inflation hit a 40-year high this week and people are noticing it in their bank accounts. Whether it’s at the grocery store or the gas pump, Americans are feeling the pain of higher prices.

The labor department reports inflation surged 8.4% in March. Experts say its the biggest increase in more than 40 years.

“Daycare, housing, fuel, food, all of the big-ticket items are costing more,” vice president of administration for Goodwill Industries, Karla Davis said.

Davis works for Goodwill Industries which oversees the Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center. She says more people are looking for help now than ever before.

“We’re in for a period of rising costs.”

Karla says step 1 is to file a tax return. She says there could be tax credits you could receive. Next, be sure to apply for benefits you may qualify for whether it's SNAP or TANF. Finally, identify what is a “need” and what is a “want” through a budget.

“Sometimes a budget can represent ‘wants’ and ‘needs’ and oftentimes you need a third party to really help think through what is a want and what is a need.”

Davis says that is what the empowerment center aims to do.

