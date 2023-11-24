TULSA, Okla. — When 2News arrived at Molly and Socks Christmas Tree Farm, it was story time with a little elf in front of a gingerbread house.

Yes, it’s a Christmas tree farm, but Sherri Hurst wanted--and got--so much more.

“It’s a happy place, it really is,” she said.

If images of a candy cane walkway and rustic gift shop congers up images of a Hallmark movie that’s because that’s where Sherri got her inspiration. Well, that and online.

“Oh, he hates Pinterest because it creates more for him to do,” laughs Sherri, referring to her husband, David.

Sherri likes to say she finds the inspiration and he is the perspiration.

Seven years ago, David said Sherri told him she had always wanted a Christmas tree farm.

“I said, ‘ok, we’ve been married 25 years and I’ve never heard that story,’” said David.

With an engineering background, David has figured out the Christmas tree farm world as he goes.

“Like trim the trees, I’m just now learning how to do it,” he said.

A true labor of love, David says the two work all year long to care for the 12 acres and thousands of Christmas trees and adds, he does it because, “she wanted it.” The farm is named after cattle they once raised.

There are swings, tetherball, a basketball hoop, cornhole and more. For opening weekend, vendors and a petting zoo are available. Kids can also take a ride in a barrel train.

The trees visitors can cut themselves or buy a pre-cut tree of other varieties brought in from Michigan.

Sue Ferrick drove from Edmond after she discovered Molly and Socks online.

“I’m from Northeast Pennsylvania, so I love my Christmas tree farms,” said Ferrick. “I wanted to find something for my grandkids and we did.”

Staff will carry it to your car and get it ready to go.

Sherri says her favorite part of Molly and Socks is the smile it brings to people’s faces---especially the little kids.

“To see those little faces light up,” she said. “It’s a dream come true, really.”

To learn more about Molly and Socks Christmas Tree Farm, click here.

