BROKEN ARROW - Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Dwight Durant said an RV caught fire Tuesday afternoon on the Muskogee Turnpike.

Durant said an RV was driving on the Muskogee Turnpike when it caught on fire near mile marker 3.

There are no reported injuries, Durant said.

Broken Arrow fire confirmed battled the flames.

