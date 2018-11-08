Freeze Warning issued November 8 at 3:56PM CST expiring November 9 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Harper, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Logan, Major, Noble, Payne, Roger Mills, Washita, Woods, Woodward
Missouri man pleads guilty in Oklahoma pipe bomb case
3:13 PM, Nov 8, 2018
TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Federal prosecutors in Tulsa say a Missouri man has pleaded guilty to having a pipe bomb at his former apartment in northeastern Oklahoma.
Officials say 36-year-old Richard Cole of Joplin, Missouri, pleaded guilty Thursday to one felony count of possession of an unregistered destructive device.
Prosecutors say the landlord of Cole's former apartment in Afton found an improvised explosive device after Cole was evicted. Authorities later discovered two 1-pound canisters containing "mixed Tannerite," a binary explosive, two boxes of ammunition and a pipe bomb in an ammunition container. The explosive device was rendered safe and nobody was injured.
Cole faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he's sentenced Feb. 8. His attorney, William Patrick Widell Jr., didn't immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.