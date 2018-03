MAYES COUNTY, Okla. -- The vehicle of a missing Texas woman was found Wednesday morning in Mayes County, along with her keys, wallet and cellphone.

Stephanie Crites, 48, was last seen Saturday at 9 p.m. Her 2013 White GMC Terrain was found Wednesday in Mayes County, police in Ennis, Texas said.

A woman who worked with Crites filed a missing person report on Sunday. Officials said her debit card has not been used since Saturday.

Officials said they believe Crites has family in Bartlesville, but they said she has been estranged from her family.

