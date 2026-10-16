Have you seen him? Skiatook police searching for man with history of TBI

SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man who has a history of a traumatic brain injury.

Sage Martin, who was previously reported missing on Monday and then found safe, is missing again.

Martin was last seen Thursday, Oct. 15 at 9:45 p.m. He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black hat.

"We are asking residents, businesses, and anyone traveling through the Skiatook area to remain alert and keep an eye out for Sage," police said.

Anyone who sees Martin or knows his current whereabouts is asked to call the Skiatook Police Department at 918-396-2424. If you believe he is in immediate danger, call 911.

"Our priority is ensuring Sage is located safely and receives any assistance he may need. Thank you to everyone who continues to look out for members of our community," police said.