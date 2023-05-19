Watch Now
Missing persons report in Norman

Posted at 3:08 PM, May 19, 2023
NORMAN, Okla — An endangered missing advisory is released for Colton Huffman and Stephanie Benard Norman Friday.

Colton, 19 months old, was last seen with his mother Stephanie around 11 a.m. Friday morning. The suspected car is a 2013 Siver Ford Taurus OH with a plate JCZ3857.

If you see them please call 911.

